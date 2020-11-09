Morgan Wallen Makes a Short Film for “7 Summers”

"Look for a hint of my album release date in there too," he says.

Morgan Wallen has revealed his new music video for “7 Summers,” though it’s much longer than a typical video, clocking in at eight minutes. On an Instagram post, Wallen wrote, “7 Summers Short Film is live. Y’all let me know what you think. Look for a hint of my album release date in there too.”

Wallen, who steps out as an actor in the project, filmed the music video in Nashville with director Justin Clough. Wallen co-wrote the song, which is already a Top 5 hit at country radio, with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Take a look at the new video for “7 Summers.”





