Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for COVID-19

Just Days Away from the CMA Awards, He Reveals He Has the 'Rona

Around noon on Monday (Nov. 9), Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard revealed the bad news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “Some of y’all guessed it…..Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful,” Hubbard posted on Instagram.

The news came shortly after Lee Brice shared his own coronavirus diagnosis, and that he would be sidelined during Wednesday night’s (Nov. 11) CMA Awards. Florida Georgia Line was slated to take the stage during show as well, and so far there is no word from the Country Music Association on who will fill in for the duo.

Hubbard had posted a mysterious photo late on Sunday night with his tour bus parked in his driveway at home, leading many of the duo’s fans to suspect what he corroborated today.