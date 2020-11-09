If We Can Go to Football Games and Election Celebrations, Can Concerts Come Back?

Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice and Others Want Concerts to Return After Weekend of Large Crowd Gatherings

While country artists continue to be personally plagued with a Covid-19 diagnosis — Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard just this week — other artists are out there trying to keep to get back to making music for a living.

And when they looked around and saw college football games with fans filling seats (in a socially distanced and diminished capacity, but still) they started to wonder, “Why not concerts?” It stands to reason that if 25,000 fans can fill the University of Texas’ Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial, why can’t live music happen? And if presidential election celebrations can happen all over the country with no restrictions on attendance, why not live music?

That’s what country artists are asking themselves this week, after eight months of silence.

And after the news on Monday morning (Nov. 9) that a vaccine may be closer than we think, Maren Morris is hoping that will mean good news for country artists and their fans who have been waiting patiently for live music since the abrupt shutdown in mid-March.