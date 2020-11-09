BMI Salutes Ben Burgess (“Whiskey Glasses”) And More Country Composers

Performing rights organization BMI is toasting the success of “Whiskey Glasses” as its Song of the Year for its 68th Annual BMI Country Awards. Recorded by Morgan Wallen, the song was written by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish. Burgess is affiliated with BMI.
In addition, Ross Copperman was named Songwriter of the Year and Warner-Chappell Music Publishing was awarded Publisher of the Year.
View this post on Instagram
Well y’all dreams do come true..couldn’t have done this with out so many people.. @morganwallen thank you sir for believing in this song and singin the hell out of it all over the world you have truly changed ma damn life..excited as hell about the future. @kevinkadish my brotha thank you for working with me and churnin down all the roads of the songs we create. @travcarter thank you for pitching this song and believing in my songs from the jump..our future so damn bright ima buy us sum shades. @nashvaughn thank you maestro forever gratefull for you one step closer to the pizza joint!! @bigloud thank you to the whole team for workin this record you have truly blown ma damn mind woe…jukeboxes in every dive bar spin this record because of yall. @sethengland you are a damn visionary can’t stop wont stop don’t stop!! Mom and Pops thank you for puttin that guitar in my hands and supporting my dreams, and to my family for always listening to my songs even when they suck. Y’all are the foundation of my life thank you for always bein my rock. @jessiejodillon for bein my muse and chart reader love u lil blubie, party soooon. @macstar666 thankyou for gettin me to nashvegas forever gr8full. @kevinyodude thank you for beliveing in me and givin me a place to rest my head when i didn’t have no bed here to sleep on. @pchollywood El mayor thank you sir for blasstin ma tunes to the town before they knew who I was. Thank you to all my co writers and producers that have worked and created with me, I am nothin without y’all please don’t stop bein yall. Thank you to the row for bein so hardcore that it takes tru grit to stay in it..shoutout to every artist that has trusted one of my songs with their careers, it is truly one of my highest honors. And thank you @bmi for being my first music home all those years ago, and now for this wow..We celebratin this one big time y’all. 👁🔥👁
On Instagram, Burgess wrote in part, “Well y’all dreams do come true… couldn’t have done this without so many people… @morganwallen thank you sir for believing in this song and singin the hell out of it all over the world you have truly changed ma damn life… excited as hell about the future.”
Ross Copperman received the Songwriter of the Year honor for the fourth time. He composed six of the year’s most performed songs, including “Catch,” “Living,” “Love Ain’t,” “Love Someone,” “Tip of My Tongue,” and “What She Wants Tonight.”
“The BMI Country Awards are always the pinnacle of our year, and we look forward to this time when we are able to applaud our creators,” says Clay Bradley, VP, Creative Nashville. “To celebrate the most successful songs in our genre, our songwriters, publishers, and our community is a huge honor.”
Bradley added, “This year has been a challenge for all of Music City, but this community has adapted beautifully and supported one another so unfailingly. Though this ceremony may look different, BMI is as proud as ever to once again honor the most performed songs of the year.”