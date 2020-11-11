Riley Green Looks in the Rearview Mirror in “If It Wasn’t For Trucks”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I brought up a truck of mine from Alabama and of course it overheated while we were filming. Thankfully it cooled down and we were able to keep going.

How does the video bring your song to life?

“If It Wasn’t For Trucks” was written with a lot of life moments in mind. Young love. Getting away from the world. Jim Wright [director] had a great vision for showing that.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I’ve lived with this song for a while and have had a picture of it in my head, but it all felt real once we had the video ready to go.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We did a flashback from current time to when I was younger, so I think fans will get a look at how reflective this song and video are for me.