Riley Green Looks in the Rearview Mirror in “If It Wasn’t For Trucks”

For rising country star Riley Green, trucks have been a constant presence, from childhood through his first love, and now in his brand new video, “If It Wasn’t for Trucks.”
Green co-wrote the nostalgic track with Randy Montana and Erik Dylan, and now it’s his first official music video since claiming the ACM Award for Best New Male Artist. He grabbed that trophy in August on the popularity of his breakout hit, “There Was This Girl,” as well as the poignant single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”
Take a look at “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” then read our interview with Alabama native Riley Green below the player.