Step Right Up for Chevel Shepherd’s New Video, “Just Like the Circus”

One of country music’s most creative newcomers, Chevel Shepherd turned a train station in Durango, Colorado, into the carnival-inspired set of her latest music video, “Just Like the Circus.” The locals also got on board with the concept and made authentic costumes and props by hand. And like magic, Shepherd — a 2018 winner of The Voice — vividly shows us what heartbreak might look like under the big top.
Enjoy “Just Like the Circus,” which was written by Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally, and Ashley Arrison, then read our Q&A with Chevel Shepherd below the player.