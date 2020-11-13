Step Right Up for Chevel Shepherd’s New Video, “Just Like the Circus”

</noscript> </div>

The people on set! Though we spent long days and nights shooting this music video, everyone went above and beyond to make my song come to life and there was a lot of camaraderie in that.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Storytelling is central to country music and it felt important to represent the metaphoric circus of the song literally in the video. Giving a face to the characters of the song and setting the video in the 1930s brought the song to life with new layers and accentuates the song as indeed a story.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Empowerment: realizing your worth is central to the message within the song’s story. I hope fans will be reminded of their value.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was blown away by the way the director, David Dibble, helped bring my song to life with a beautiful setting and engaging visual storyline. I couldn’t have done it without everyone who put hours of hard work into this. From David (the director) and his team helping build the set and hand-make props, my band members and co-star Jake Taylor’s good cheer keeping everyone entertained and those who helped create authentic costuming, makeup artist Arianna Brown and stylist/designer Henry Gerard Lucero — it took a village of people who believe in the song enough to use their talents to create the finished product.

Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally and Ashley Arrison; Director: David Dibble