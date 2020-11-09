ASCAP Awards: Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” Named Song of the Year

ASCAP is saluting Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” and songwriter Ashley Gorley this week during the 58th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards, presented in a virtual format across all social media platforms. The celebration will run through Thursday, November 12.

Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” receives ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year honors. The hit was written by Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi with songwriter Josh Osborne. The four were presented with the honor in a surprise virtual visit from ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. In addition, the band delivered an acoustic performance of the song to mark the occasion.

Gorley returns as ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for an eighth year for seven No. 1 songs: “Catch,” “Good Vibes,” “I Don’t Know About You,” “Living,” “One Big Country Song,” “Remember You Young” and “Ridin’ Roads.”

He recently celebrated his 51st No. 1 single (“One of Them Girls”), making him the only songwriter in any genre to claim the top spot that many times in the history of the Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts.

“I’m humbled, proud, and extremely grateful to be honored as the 2020 ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year. It’s been an insane year, and this is a much-needed bright spot for me,” Gorley said. “Thank you to ASCAP for taking care of me as a writer for many years, and for taking care of my family. We have felt your love through this pandemic and are grateful to be able to celebrate with you all virtually.”

Avenue Beat, an up-and-coming social media sensation that is signed to Gorley’s Tape Room Music, appeared in a video tribute.

Warner Chappell Music earns the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year Award for the eighth consecutive time. Performances for the 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards include Carly Pearce’s acoustic performance of “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and Matt Stell’s exclusive performance footage of “Prayed for You.”

Paul Williams, President and Chairman of ASCAP, remarked, “So many of our greatest country songs deal with struggle, loss and heartbreak. But they also give us messages of hope, resilience, joy and the happiness we find in our everyday lives through our loved ones, friends and community. This past year the world needed your music more than ever. And you delivered the goods…Your songs lifted our spirits, brought meaning to our lives and inspired us to keep going.”

