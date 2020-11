"It has that timeless quality to it,” he says.

What exactly do you see when you live on the edge with someone you love? Eric Church has the answer in his romantic new single, “Hell of a View.”

Church co-wrote the song with Casey Beathard (“The Outsiders,” “Mr. Misunderstood”) and Monty Criswell (“Like Jesus Does”), and that’s longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten singing powerful harmony on the track.



“We were in North Carolina in the mountains, and when I came back in from a jog Casey immediately started playing the first part of the song he’d been working on with Monty,” Church said in a statement.

“He had the line ‘caught your wings on fire when I smoked my Bronco tires out of that town,’ and I just thought that was such a great line. I was smitten with it, so we finished it and then recorded it that night,” he added. “I knew it was pretty special when it went down, because it felt like a big hit but at the same time it has that timeless quality to it.”

Church is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 11), just as “Hell of a View” becomes the most-added song at country radio this week. It’s also an indication of more music to come from Church, who hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Desperate Man.

Church has won three career CMA Awards, with two for Album of the Year (Chief and Mr. Misunderstood) and another for Musical Event of the Year (“Raise ’Em Up” with Keith Urban).