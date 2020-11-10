Music WATCH: Brad Paisley Serenades Veterans and Frontliners for Musicians on Call Dedicates His 2004 "Mud on the Tires" to the Ones Who Are Serving Others by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> There’s nothing like a good ol’ country song from Brad Paisley to lift your spirits and feel the love. Even if you can’t see him live, and even if you’re not a veteran or a frontline worker. Everybody loves to get a little “Mud on the Tires.” Which is why Paisley chose that song of his to do his part in the Concert For Veterans on Tuesday (Nov. 10) with the help of Musicians on Call. “Hi, this is Brad Paisley. I want to say a special thank you to those who serve our country and also the caregivers in this pandemic working so tirelessly,” he says before he starts the song. “This song is for you.” Paisley’s virtual performance is being shared at the bedsides of veterans in 144 VA facilities through Musicians on Call’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program. With a guitar in his hands and a fire in the background, Paisley is here to share the healing power of music with veterans across the country this Veterans Day. Other stars taking part in the Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler include Terri Clark, Sheryl Crow, Charles Esten, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Jimmie Allen, Walker County, Alexis Wilkins and Leon Bridges. You can watch those videos here. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro