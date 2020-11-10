WATCH: Brad Paisley Serenades Veterans and Frontliners for Musicians on Call

</noscript> </div>

Which is why Paisley chose that song of his to do his part in the Concert For Veterans on Tuesday (Nov. 10) with the help of Musicians on Call.

“Hi, this is Brad Paisley. I want to say a special thank you to those who serve our country and also the caregivers in this pandemic working so tirelessly,” he says before he starts the song. “This song is for you.” Paisley’s virtual performance is being shared at the bedsides of veterans in 144 VA facilities through Musicians on Call’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program.

With a guitar in his hands and a fire in the background, Paisley is here to share the healing power of music with veterans across the country this Veterans Day. Other stars taking part in the Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler include Terri Clark, Sheryl Crow, Charles Esten, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Jimmie Allen, Walker County, Alexis Wilkins and Leon Bridges. You can watch those videos here.