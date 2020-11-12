</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Pulling up to a house that was built in 1801 and seeing roughly 15 veterans that fought in Iraq, all gathered in a circle sharing stories, was truly humbling. It was the most magical day seeing all these veterans come together and be a part of the video shoot. We laughed, cried, and hugged a lot!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video is everything to me. Filming in this house that was originally used by soldiers during the Civil War in the Battle of Franklin really helped set the tone. The owner of the house, Mr. Robbie Grayson, is a book publisher that has a mission of getting veterans’ stories out into the world, so it was the perfect fit! Seeing these veterans’ faces and hearing their stories is something I will never forget. This day was one of the most amazing days of my life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope when people watch the video and see these soldiers, they see what I see… what a true hero looks like. This country is the land of the free because of the brave. It’s our veterans who are the backbone of this country. Lots of them need our help and deserve all the recognition.

Did you know that it’s estimated that nearly 23 veterans a day take their own life? I want to help put a stop to the countless suicides that could have been prevented and save our veterans by getting them the proper help they need. After all, it’s the least we can do for them, for all they have done for us.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I got major goosebumps and cried. Brian K. Vaughan is one of the most talented directors I have ever worked with. I’ve always wanted to show my support for our veterans and active duty soldiers. My brother and brother-in-law are both currently serving in the Army, so showing my support has always been near to my heart. I am most proud of this video and I love spotlighting our veterans.