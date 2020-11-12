Music

Honoring Veterans, Tara Thompson Tells a Heroic Story in “Sadr City”

"Seeing these veterans' faces and hearing their stories is something I will never forget."
by 1h ago

In honor of Veterans Day this week, Nashville musician Tara Thompson saluted those who served their country with a touching new video, “Sadr City,” named for a district in Baghdad, Iraq, with a history of battle that the American military remembers well.

Take a look at the heartfelt new project, then read our interview with Tara Thompson below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.