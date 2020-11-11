Music

Country Stars Thank Our Military on Veterans Day

Toby Keith, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and More Show Their Appreciation for Veterans
Wednesday (Nov. 11) is Veterans Day, and veterans aren’t the only ones celebrating today. Country stars have been sharing their patriotic pride and honoring the military veterans in their own lives with their heartfelt and grateful posts on social media.

