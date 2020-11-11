Country Stars Thank Our Military on Veterans Day

Wednesday (Nov. 11) is Veterans Day, and veterans aren’t the only ones celebrating today. Country stars have been sharing their patriotic pride and honoring the military veterans in their own lives with their heartfelt and grateful posts on social media.

Saluting all who have served on this #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/uaNwzjE46T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 11, 2020

To those who serve in the military: I am grateful that y'all sacrifice your life for myself and others to do what we love and not be put in harm’s way on a daily basis. Thank you for what you do. It's greatly appreciated and doesn't go unnoticed. — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) November 11, 2020

Today we honor those who keep us safe and allow us to live out our American dream. Thank you to the men and women who serve and protect our beautiful country. Happy #VeteransDay! pic.twitter.com/pZ1cHgt1ec — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 11, 2020

To all of you who serve or have served this country……From Deep in my heart….Thank you so much for all u do for all of us!!! #VeteransDay — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 11, 2020

God Bless our Troops and our Veterans who have served. Y’all are our heroes. ❤️ #VeteransDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ZfIk1EUnOg — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) November 11, 2020

Thankful for those who have served! Grateful for y’all not only today but every day. #VeteransDay — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 11, 2020

Happy Veterans Day to all you bad ass, strong, sacrificing, brave, courageous, selfless, patriotic, and steadfast men and woman who have served (and are serving) and have given their all. Thank y’all to the damn moon and back. #VeteransDay2020 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 11, 2020

My dad, 35 years ago, US Army. Today and every day I’m thankful for him and all the brave men and women who serve and have served this great country. Happy #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/4ikVC9kji3 — Jordan Rager (@Jordan_Rager) November 11, 2020

Happy Veterans Day! Today I celebrate my sister Dot who is a proud Marine veteran. Join @usaa and I today in the #HonorThroughAction V challenge by drawing a V on your hand for the veteran you are honoring and posting with #HonorThroughAction. #USAAPartner pic.twitter.com/dXMnJOUcMy — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) November 11, 2020