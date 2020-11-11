Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," Maren Morris' "The Bones" among early winners

CMA Awards: See the Winners List

The 2020 CMA Awards are being revealed tonight on the annual show, airing November 11 from Nashville, with hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Find out the winners and all of the nominees for the CMA Awards below:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen

Carly Pearce

Album of the Year

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress

Single of the Year

WINNER: “The Bones” – Maren Morris

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

“The Bones” – Maren Morris feat. Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)