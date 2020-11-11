CMA Awards: See the Winners List

The 2020 CMA Awards are being revealed tonight on the annual show, airing November 11 from Nashville, with hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.
Find out the winners and all of the nominees for the CMA Awards below:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Morgan Wallen
Carly Pearce
Album of the Year
Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress
Single of the Year
WINNER: “The Bones” – Maren Morris
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris feat. Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Rob McNelley (Guitar)
Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)