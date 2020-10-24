Music

Dolly Parton Schools Us All with Dollyisms 101

New Series on Instagram Reels is the Real Deal
by 1m ago

Figure out who you are, and do it on purpose. Be a self-made woman with the doctor bills to prove it. Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life. Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. Smile to increase your face value.

Those are just a few of the lessons Dolly Parton is teaching in her new series of Instagram Reels. “Over the next few months I’ll be sharing some of my favorite (and even a few new) Dollyisms with you,” Parton shared when she posted her first in the series. “Be sure to share them with your friends who need a little pick-me-up or smile!”

And whether you knew you needed it or not, this advice is 100 percent Dolly which makes it 100 percent real life wisdom with a little sass on the side.

View this post on Instagram

Dollyisms 101 💕 Who agrees?!

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro