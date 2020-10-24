Dolly Parton Schools Us All with Dollyisms 101

New Series on Instagram Reels is the Real Deal

Figure out who you are, and do it on purpose. Be a self-made woman with the doctor bills to prove it. Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life. Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. Smile to increase your face value.

Those are just a few of the lessons Dolly Parton is teaching in her new series of Instagram Reels. “Over the next few months I’ll be sharing some of my favorite (and even a few new) Dollyisms with you,” Parton shared when she posted her first in the series. “Be sure to share them with your friends who need a little pick-me-up or smile!”

And whether you knew you needed it or not, this advice is 100 percent Dolly which makes it 100 percent real life wisdom with a little sass on the side.