WATCH: Charley Pride and Jimmie Allen on “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'”

During Wednesday night’s (Nov. 11) CMA Awards, Charley Pride was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
It was part of a historical tribute to the man who broke down barriers with every song he sang in his 50 years of making country music. It wasn’t his first CMA win, though. Pride was named the the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1971 and Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972.
During the live show from Nashville’s Music City Center, Pride, 86, and country newcomer Jimmie Allen, 34, took the stage together to perform the 1971 No. 1 hit “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'”.