LISTEN: Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini Put a “Hole in the Bottle” Together

Twain Was the Only One Who Could Add Sass and Spice to the Tipsy Tune
by 22m ago

Kelsea Ballerini has been dropping hints on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok about this all week long. And now, it’s here.

Her inevitable and highly anticipated collaboration with Shania Twain on Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” hit was released late on Thursday night (Nov. 12).

