Music LISTEN: Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini Put a "Hole in the Bottle" Together Twain Was the Only One Who Could Add Sass and Spice to the Tipsy Tune by Alison Bonaguro 22m ago Kelsea Ballerini has been dropping hints on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok about this all week long. And now, it's here. Her inevitable and highly anticipated collaboration with Shania Twain on Ballerini's "hole in the bottle" hit was released late on Thursday night (Nov. 12). The hints Ballerini was dropping were all in the form of Twain songs, with lyrics like "Let's go, girls" and "The prerogative to have a little fun" and "Whose bed have your boots been under?" All from two of Twain's biggest hits, 1995's "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" and 1997's "Man! I Feel like a Woman!" Of the new duet, Ballerini has said that Twain was the only one. "They say don't meet your heroes, unless your hero is Shania Twain. Then meet her, know her, and make music with her," Ballerini said. "She's inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to 'Hole in the Bottle' the way only Shania could."