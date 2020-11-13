Tim McGraw to Release Seven-Year Compilation Album McGraw Machine Hits Album

"There’s Something Magical About What Happened There When It Happened”

Tim McGraw has certainly had a robust lifetime of hits over the past 27 years. But for his upcoming compilation album McGraw Machine Hits, due out Nov. 20, he’ll just be focusing on the hits from 2013-2019.

“Every now and then you want to go back and hear a collection of songs exactly like you remember them,” McGraw said in a press release. “Even to go re-record doesn’t feel right because there’s something magical about what happened there when it happened.”

McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 track list:

1. “How I’ll Always Be” (Chris Janson, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)

2. “Humble And Kind” (Lori McKenna)

3. “Top Of The World” (Jon Nite, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins)

4. “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools” with Catherine Dunn (Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Jonathan Singleton)

5. “Shotgun Rider” (Marv Green, Hillary Lindsey, Troy Verges)

6. “Nashville Without You” (Kyle Jacobs, Joe Leathers, Ruston Kelly)

7. “Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” featuring Faith Hill (Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Jeffrey Steele)

8. “Southern Girl” (Rodney Clawson, Jaren Johnston, Lee Thomas Miller)

9. “Highway Don’t Care” featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban *Mark Irwin, Josh Kear, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

10. “One of Those Nights” (Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird, Chris Tompkins)

11. “Truck Yeah” (Preston Brust, Chris Janson, Chris Lucas, Danny Myrick)

Bonus Cover Tracks:

12. “Drive” — Ric Ocasek cover

13. “May We All” featuring Florida Georgia Line (Rodney Clawson, Jamie Moore)

14. “Redneck Girl” — David Bellamy cover — featuring Midland

While you’re waiting for Nov. 20, here are a few reminders of McGraw’s deep well of hits:

