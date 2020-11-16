CMT Next Up Now: Sacha Gets the (Office) Party Started in “Cheers”

There are some co-workers you’ll go to lunch with, and then there are some co-workers you’ll sing karaoke with — and that’s the cast of characters you’ll find in “Cheers,” an upbeat video by up-and-coming Canadian country artist Sacha.

Sacha grew up in the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, and learned to play guitar as a kid. She won the title of “The Next Country Music Star” at the Havelock Jamboree in 2016 and has gone on to open shows for Canadian country stars like Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke, Madeline Merlo, The Abrahams and Terri Clark.

Her website notes, “As a black female Canadian Country Artist, Sacha is a pioneer, fearlessly working toward equal representation for young women of all creeds and colour to be deservedly embraced and included in the country music landscape of Canada.”

Take a look at “Cheers,” the new music video by CMT’s Next Up Now artist for November, then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

One thing that had impacted me the most during the entire day of the music video shoot was the fact that I couldn’t believe it was actually happening. Here I am, on set making a dream a reality with an incredible host of people and we are having an absolute blast. The joy and fun which was captured on film is the organic, authentic expression of all of our experiences of participating in the video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The music video brings to light the life of the party taking place during the “nine to five” everyday grind while highlighting facets of individuals’ fun, energetic and extraordinary character traits. Instead of cutting loose in a bar setting, the music video invites its viewers to the party at work.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“Cheers” is a self-celebratory tune, from the lady who turns 87 dancing up at the bar, or the guy in the corner who likes to sing Celine Dion at karaoke. I hope the takeaway for fans is the feel-good, “be free to express your unique self” nature of the song.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished product for the first time, I felt an immense sense of gratitude and satisfaction. When a vision and idea that you had cultivated in your imagination comes to full fruition on screen, it serves as a reminder that “If you can dream it, You can do it.” — Walt Disney

Songwriters: Karen Kosowski, Madeline Merlo, Emma-Lee; Director: Travis Didluck