Effortlessly sliding in the titles to dozens of country radio classics, Thomas Rhett is reminiscing about Nashville’s musical history in his new single, “What’s Your Country Song.” Accompanied by an autumn-tinted video, the feel-good tune sets the stage for the entertainer’s upcoming fifth studio album.



Throughout “What’s Your Country Song,” longtime listeners will pick up on on references to landmark hits recorded by Barbara Mandrell and Hank Williams, to newer favorites from Alan Jackson, Jake Owen, and… yes, even Thomas Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins. The father and son teamed with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Parker Welling to compose the nostalgic track.

“We wrote this song on the road last year in Dallas, Texas,” Thomas Rhett said. “It’s really about how I was noticing that no matter where you live or where you’re from, everyone has a little bit of country inside their bones.”

The singer-songwriter reunited with director and frequent collaborator TK McKamy for the evocative music video. It arrives following a remarkable run of hit singles ranging from 2013’s “It Goes Like This” to 2020’s “Be a Light.”

“The lyrics of this song stir up so many vivid memories for me; I think everyone has that one song that takes them back to a specific moment in time,” Thomas Rhett added. “I wanted the music video to visually capture that same thing and instantly transport anyone watching back to that familiar feeling or place in their mind.”