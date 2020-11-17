Phillip White Faces the Music in “Any Less,” With Dylan LeBlanc, CJ Solar

</noscript> </div>

It was a HOT July day in Alabama and the set’s air conditioning was out. We sweated and laughed our way through it. It was hard to stay focused not just because of the heat, but because we’re all such good friends and were cracking each other up.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It shows the story behind a small-town love triangle with the town’s hot-blooded woman. I grew up in a town like this, with a story like this. In fact, we shot the video in my very small hometown of Rogersville, Alabama. I think Dylan and CJ could relate too…everyone except our director Keller. He was only 19 and didn’t get it yet. But he will.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Stay away from hot-blooded women in July in Alabama.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It felt amazing to see the video for the first time. We’ve been working for a while on the concept. When I wrote the song, I could see the story unfold in my head and to see it come to life was incredible. It was easy to pick this song as my first single off of Phillip White and Friends, Movin’ On Sessions Vol 2 because it tells such a true story. When Dylan and CJ’s voices come in, it puts the song over the top.