Phillip White Faces the Music in “Any Less,” With Dylan LeBlanc, CJ Solar

A sweltering Southern day sets the tone for “Any Less,” a striking new video by Phillip White featuring friends Dylan LeBlanc and CJ Solar. However, the love interest (aptly described as “an Alabama twister sneaking up after dark”), seems to prefer alcohol over all three of them.
For those who love ’70s-inspired three-part harmony and seeing musicians all together in a room (again, finally), check out the video for “Any Less,” the first single from the upcoming album, Phillip White and Friends, Vol. 2. The project blends his musical roots in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, with the songwriting talent that built his reputation in Nashville, through hits like Rascal Flatts’ “I”m Movin’ On,” Reba’s “I’m a Survivor,” and Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But Me.”
Take a look, then read our interview with Phillip White below the player.