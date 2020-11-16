Thomas Rhett Doesn’t Know Where He’d Be Without His Family

</noscript> </div>

The song is “Thank You Lord.”

And that one tune has Thomas Rhett thinking more about what he does have this year than what he doesn’t have.

“If I had to re-phrase ‘Thank You Lord,’ it would definitely be ‘Thank you Lord for my family,” Rhett said in a recent radio interview of his wife and their three daughters Willa, Ada and Lennon. “Thank you Lord for my kids and this life that you’ve blessed us with, because it’s been such a crazy ride and I think without my family, I really don’t know where I would be.’”

Obviously that exact lyric didn’t make it into the song, but it’s good to hear what a big-picture thinker Thomas Rhett is.

“I wrote that song with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder a couple years ago. And as we worked on this Chris Tomlin project, Chris was like, ‘Do you have any songs that you think I’d like,’ and I sent him ‘Thank You Lord’ and he loved it,” he said. “So it was only fitting for me and Florida Georgia Line to get on there and Chris, obviously, cause it was his record.”

Other blessings on the Tomlin album released earlier this year include collaborations with Lady A, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, Russell Dickerson, RaeLynn, Chris Lane and more.

Next up for Thomas Rhett is his gig as a co-host — with his wife Lauren — of this year’s CMA Christmas special on Nov. 30.