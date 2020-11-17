Dolly Parton Pens Love Letter to Santa

She knows this is a big ask, but Dolly Parton is hoping for the best this Christmas anyway.

In the December issue of Good Housekeeping, as part of the magazine’s Love Letters series, Parton penned a note to Santa hoping that he and God could come together to right all the wrongs in our world right now.

Like so many of us, all Parton wants for Christmas is joy and hope and love. (And a Covid-19 vaccine.)



Here is Parton’s letter to Santa in its entirety:



Dear Santa,

I haven’t written to you since I was a little girl living in a rundown shack at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. My daddy said there was no need for me to write to you since we live so far back in the words that you’ve never find us anyway. And I think he was probably right about that. I never did get the things on my list, but it didn’t stop me from believing in you. I still believe in you and I’m out of the backwoods now, so I’m gonna take another chance I’m writing to you to ask you for some very special things, not only for myself but for everyone for Christmas this year.

Santa, please bring joy to those who have lost the ability to laugh and enjoy life because of this critical time.

And Santa, bring hope for a better and brighter tomorrow, hope for the poor and the downtrodden, for those who have given up all hope.

Santa, please bring lots of love, enough to heal this wounded world, enough to help mend our differences, enough to open our eyes to the fact that we’re all God’s children and we all have an equal right to live in this world together in peace.

Santa, I know this is a big list and a lot to ask you for. But I’m assuming that since you’re able to do so many great things that you might be in partnership with the one who is Christmas. And maybe between the two of you, we might really have a chance for peace on earth and goodwill toward men.

Well, anyway, Santa, you do what you can. You be very safe this year. Remember to wear your mask, because you’re going to be going in and out of a lot of houses. And we’re still praying for a vaccine enough to heal everybody all over the world. Can you help us with that one?

Well, Santa, I’ve taken up enough of your time. Thank you for everything you do. I will always love you,

Dolly



Parton’s latest album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, features duets with her younger brother Randy, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon, and one with Michael Bublé on the album’s new single “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”



