Music Hear Luke Bryan's Wife's Favorite Song Off His Latest Album The Romantic-Moment Songs He Insists on for Every Album by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago

This is it. This is Caroline Bryan's favorite song off her husband's latest album Born Here Live Here Die Here, according to a tweet from her better half. "A look into #DownToOne, Caroline's favorite song from #BornHereLiveHereDieHere," Bryan posted on Twitter when he released "Down to One." A look into #DownToOne, Caroline's favorite song from #BornHereLiveHereDieHere https://t.co/ewHVutfMwu pic.twitter.com/Q17BvADkei — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 14, 2020 "'Down to One' is a real typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me," Bryan says in the video he shared of the story behind the song. "The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson (and Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman) — it just sounded like a big ol' hit. A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment. "And I always feel like you've gotta have those on an album." Bryan has made sure of that ever since his 2007 debut album. From I'll Stay Me it was "First Love Song." From Doin' My Thing it was "Do I." From Tailgates & Tanlines it was "I Don't Want This Night to End." From Crash My Party it was the title track "Crash My Party." From Kill the Lights it was "Strip It Down." From What Makes You Country it was "Out of Nowhere Girl." Full lyrics for "Down to One": We were countin' one star at a time One fell out of the sky You had your eyes closed, you were wishin' on 'em I was thinkin' 'bout your lips, girl and kissin' on 'em We were sittin' in the light of the moon I was watchin' it shine on you Funny how time flies with a good girl On a good night We were down to 1:00 a.m. Listenin' to one more song Thinkin' I want more than just one night out here with you alone Down to that last Bud Light In the back of that two-tone half-ton My heart was tellin' me that one more kiss and I'd be done Down to one hand in mine Down to one beautiful smile I was done with the girl I want Straight fallin' in love, right there that night Down to one Said we'd leave in one more minute One passed by, but we didn't 'Cause you were lookin' like a dream I've been dreamin' I was thinkin' 'bout anything but leavin' Still feel that touch You were in my arms Soaking up that young love Never been that far Down to 1:00 a.m. Listenin' to one more song Thinkin' I want more than just one night out here with you alone Down to that last Bud Light In the back of that two-tone half-ton My heart was tellin' me that one more kiss and I'd be done Down to one hand in mine Down to one beautiful smile I was done with the girl I want Straight fallin' in love, right there that night Down to one I was saying, "Stay with me I'll be everything you need" We were way past 1:00 a.m. Listenin' to one more song Thinkin' I want more than just one night out here with you alone Down to that last Bud Light In the back of that two-tone half-ton My heart was tellin' me that one more kiss and I'd be done Down to one hand in mine Down to one beautiful smile I was done with the girl I want Straight fallin' in love, right there that night Down to one Down to one I was saying, "Stay with me I'll be everything you need" Down to one Down to one