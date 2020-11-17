Hear Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Favorite Song Off His Latest Album

</noscript> </div>

“A look into #DownToOne, Caroline’s favorite song from #BornHereLiveHereDieHere,” Bryan posted on Twitter when he released “Down to One.”

“’Down to One’ is a real typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me,” Bryan says in the video he shared of the story behind the song. “The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson (and Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman) — it just sounded like a big ol’ hit. A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment.

“And I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album.”

Bryan has made sure of that ever since his 2007 debut album.

From I’ll Stay Me it was “First Love Song.”

From Doin’ My Thing it was “Do I.”

From Tailgates & Tanlines it was “I Don’t Want This Night to End.”

From Crash My Party it was the title track “Crash My Party.”

From Kill the Lights it was “Strip It Down.”

From What Makes You Country it was “Out of Nowhere Girl.”

Full lyrics for “Down to One”:

We were countin’ one star at a time

One fell out of the sky

You had your eyes closed, you were wishin’ on ’em

I was thinkin’ ’bout your lips, girl and kissin’ on ’em

We were sittin’ in the light of the moon

I was watchin’ it shine on you

Funny how time flies with a good girl

On a good night

We were down to 1:00 a.m.

Listenin’ to one more song

Thinkin’ I want more than just one night out here with you alone

Down to that last Bud Light

In the back of that two-tone half-ton

My heart was tellin’ me that one more kiss and I’d be done

Down to one hand in mine

Down to one beautiful smile

I was done with the girl I want

Straight fallin’ in love, right there that night

Down to one

Said we’d leave in one more minute

One passed by, but we didn’t

’Cause you were lookin’ like a dream I’ve been dreamin’

I was thinkin’ ’bout anything but leavin’

Still feel that touch

You were in my arms

Soaking up that young love

Never been that far

Down to 1:00 a.m.

Listenin’ to one more song

Thinkin’ I want more than just one night out here with you alone

Down to that last Bud Light

In the back of that two-tone half-ton

My heart was tellin’ me that one more kiss and I’d be done

Down to one hand in mine

Down to one beautiful smile

I was done with the girl I want

Straight fallin’ in love, right there that night

Down to one

I was saying, “Stay with me

I’ll be everything you need”

We were way past 1:00 a.m.

Listenin’ to one more song

Thinkin’ I want more than just one night out here with you alone

Down to that last Bud Light

In the back of that two-tone half-ton

My heart was tellin’ me that one more kiss and I’d be done

Down to one hand in mine

Down to one beautiful smile

I was done with the girl I want

Straight fallin’ in love, right there that night

Down to one

Down to one

I was saying, “Stay with me

I’ll be everything you need”

Down to one

Down to one