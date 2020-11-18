In Acoustic Video, Sam Williams Ponders “The World: Alone”

In the family tradition of Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr., Sam Williams stands out as a songwriter with something to say. As the progeny of those country legends, Williams already possesses a sterling pedigree, but the ability to write from his heart feels much more personal. That much is clear in his new acoustic video, “The World: Alone.”

“The day I wrote ‘The World: Alone,’ I was in a phase of manifestation,” Williams said. “I thought it would be interesting to take how my heart was feeling that day and compound it with my dream to tour Europe. I threw some cities into the verses and poured my heart out about wanting to show my love for the great world out there.”

“The sad thing is we don’t always get that chance,” he added. “A year later my sister was tragically killed in June. As the months went by, when I would come back to this song, it touched me in a different way. I realized that I wrote this song, a year prior, about how badly I wanted to show Katie the world. I had no idea I would ever lose her. One day I had an epiphany that she is with God and can see the entire world now, without my help.”

Take a look at the acoustic video for “The World: Alone,” filmed in Hank Williams’ old hunting estate, Beechwood Hall, in Franklin, Tennessee. Then read an interview with CMT Listen Up artist Sam Williams below the player.



What do you remember most about the shoot for this video? The energy in the house was so right for this. I live with a lot of nostalgia but occasionally a moment like this, with the history of my grandfather owning this house, happens really eerily. I remember a feeling of pain laying over the session. How does the video bring your song to life? The raw emotion and clarity make this video. It feels more conversational and even more relatable. Sometimes you can’t imagine the world without someone and that must become your reality. What message do you hope your fans take away from the video? Never take time for granted. Forgive, explore, and love. Nothing is promised in this life so live with that embedded in you. Songwriters: Sam Williams and Ben Roberts; Directors: Thomas Crabtree and Missi Gallimore CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



