Their new album is 'Just About Right: Live From Atlanta'

One of the best-sounding groups of ‘90s country, BlackHawk may surprise you with the acoustic approach of Just About Right: Live From Atlanta. Founding members Henry Paul and Dave Robbins reunited with their original backing band of Bobby Huff (percussion) and Dale Oliver (lead guitar) for the retrospective project, recorded at the club Eddie’s Attic.

The second song on the list is “I’m Not Strong Enough to Say No,” the group’s biggest hit. Written by Mutt Lange (who was married to superstar Shania Twain at the time), the single spent two weeks at No. 2 in October 1995 on Billboard’s country radio chart and rose to No. 1 on the Canadian country chart.

