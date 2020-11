Before This Brandy Clark Performance, Kelly Clarkson Was Freaking Out

When you’re considered “one of the best songwriters out there” by none other than Kelly Clarkson, it’s cool beans for Brandy Clark. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clark delivered a wonderful version of “Who You Thought I Was,” from her latest album, Your Life Is a Record … but not before some effusive praise from Clarkson herself.

As the superstar host exclaimed, “I’m so excited that you’re here! I literally have been freaking out since last night when I found out, I’m not kidding, and I was listening to your record all last night too.” And the pop icon wasn’t shy about tossing around phrases like “amazing” and “so awesome,” either.

Check out Brandy Clark’s superb performance of “Who You Thought I Was,” then take a look at Clark’s 2021 tour dates below the player.



March 21: Nashville, TN — 3rd & Lindsley

March 25: Birmingham, AL — Saturn

March 26: Atlanta, GA — Smith’s Olde Bar

March 27: Charlotte, NC — McGlohon

March 30: New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

March 31: Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

April 2: Philadelphia, PA — Boot & Saddle

April 3: Alexandria, VA — Birchmere

April 5: Pittsburgh, PA — The Rex

April 6: Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom

April 7: Ann Arbor, MI — The Ark

April 9: Louisville, KY — Headliners

April 10: Chicago, IL — The Space

April 12: Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

April 13: Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line

April 15: Des Moines, IA — Woolys

April 16: Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

April 17: Kansas City, MO — Saloon @ Knuckleheads

April 19: Denver, CO — Globe Hall

April 21: Salt Lake City, UT — The State Room

April 23: Seattle, WA — Neumos

April 24: Portland, OR — Alberta Rose Theatre

April 26: San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

April 28: Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

April 29: Phoenix, AZ — Musical Instrument Museum

May 3: Houston, TX — White Oak

May 4: Austin, TX — The Parish

May 6: Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre

May 7: St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway