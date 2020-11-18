Before This Brandy Clark Performance, Kelly Clarkson Was Freaking Out

When you’re considered “one of the best songwriters out there” by none other than Kelly Clarkson, it’s cool beans for Brandy Clark. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clark delivered a wonderful version of “Who You Thought I Was,” from her latest album, Your Life Is a Record … but not before some effusive praise from Clarkson herself.

As the superstar host exclaimed, “I’m so excited that you’re here! I literally have been freaking out since last night when I found out, I’m not kidding, and I was listening to your record all last night too.” And the pop icon wasn’t shy about tossing around phrases like “amazing” and “so awesome,” either.

Check out Brandy Clark’s superb performance of “Who You Thought I Was,” then take a look at Clark’s 2021 tour dates below the player.



</noscript> </div>

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates March 21: Nashville, TN — 3rd & Lindsley March 25: Birmingham, AL — Saturn March 26: Atlanta, GA — Smith’s Olde Bar March 27: Charlotte, NC — McGlohon March 30: New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom March 31: Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall April 2: Philadelphia, PA — Boot & Saddle April 3: Alexandria, VA — Birchmere April 5: Pittsburgh, PA — The Rex April 6: Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom April 7: Ann Arbor, MI — The Ark April 9: Louisville, KY — Headliners April 10: Chicago, IL — The Space April 12: Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre April 13: Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line April 15: Des Moines, IA — Woolys April 16: Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room April 17: Kansas City, MO — Saloon @ Knuckleheads April 19: Denver, CO — Globe Hall April 21: Salt Lake City, UT — The State Room April 23: Seattle, WA — Neumos April 24: Portland, OR — Alberta Rose Theatre April 26: San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall April 28: Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room April 29: Phoenix, AZ — Musical Instrument Museum May 3: Houston, TX — White Oak May 4: Austin, TX — The Parish May 6: Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre May 7: St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



