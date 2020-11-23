Brennin Hunt’s “Heaven’s on the Way” Reminds Us It’s OK Not to Be OK

Brennin Hunt felt euphoric to see the finished version of “Heaven’s on the Way,” which he filmed in an empty theatre on a cold and foggy day in Tulsa. By sending a message to fans that it’s OK not to be OK, Hunt made this visually impactful video on behalf of Hope for the Day, described in the video as a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide and mental health education.
Some may recognize Brennin Hunt from his TV roles on Nashville, Rent: Live, or The X Factor, or perhaps from his Broadway debut in Pretty Woman. Now, take a look at Oklahoma native’s new video, “Heaven’s on the Way.”