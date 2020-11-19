LISTEN: Miranda Lambert Puts More Country in This Song “Champion”

</noscript> </div>

Even though this new song of hers, “Champion,” isn’t on one of her own records, it is so her. With lyrics about Nowhere, Arizona and staying up all night writing songs and the tears she’s poured into those songs and an ex who’s done her wrong and the fall behind the climb and having to lose to win.

And all of those feels are layered with Lambert’s distinctive vocals that make anything and everything sound like a No. 1 country smash.

“Champion” is part of the season finale of the scripted musical podcast Make It Up As We Go. Lambert is one of the executive producers of the show. The song was written by Nashville’s prolific hitmaker Nicolle Galyon along with Jared Gutstadt, Scarlett Burke and Jeff Peters.

The podcast’s soundtrack also features songs from Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Rick, and the show’s Charlotte Sayles (played by Burke).