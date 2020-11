Lady A have broadened their horizons with a newly-expanded edition of Ocean, and among its six new tracks is is “Heroes,” a nostalgic and bittersweet duet with Thomas Rhett.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Thomas Rhett trade lead vocals on the ballad, reminiscing about the landmark artists we’ve lost as well as the songs that will always live on. Kelley and Rhett are co-writers on “Heroes,” alongside Jesse Frasure, Joe London, Sean Douglas, and Julian Bunetta.



The release of Ocean Deluxe Edition on BMLG Records coincides with the one-year anniversary of the original release under the band’s original name, Lady Antebellum. The project offers the smash hit, “What If I Never Get Over You,” their first No. 1 single in five years.

Other new bonus tracks include a live version of that song from Nashville venue 3rd & Lindsley, as well as “Champagne Night,” the band’s current single, which is at No. 12 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.

Lady A’s Dave Haywood also produced a “Tiki Bar Version” of “Champagne Night” and an “At Home” version of “Let It Be Love.” An unreleased song titled “Underwater” has also been added to the 19-track collection.

“It’s crazy to think this album is only turning a year old because it has already been part of so many moments for us as a band,” Lady A’s Hillary Scott said. “We wanted to share our appreciation with our fans with a couple of never-released tracks we thought they might like and put a spin on some others that have been fun to play around with during quarantine.”