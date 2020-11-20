Sneak Peek: Kelli Already Has A Favorite For The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Team

Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammel know how to make a team of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. And not even a global pandemic will stop the duo from having a DCC Summer Training Camp.

“We changed every round and everything we did this audition,” Kelli states in the sneak peek from the first episode of Season 15, below. “The candidates uploaded two videos. One was a personal introduction, and the second was a 60-second video of them dancing to music of their choice. It’s entirely different from our traditional audition at the stadium.”



But even with the unique new process, Kelli already has an early favorite. Who is it, and what’s her background? Watch the clip, and do not miss the premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team on November 24 on CMT. Jordana Ossad Embedded from www.youtube.com



