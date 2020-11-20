Sneak Peek: Kelli Already Has A Favorite For The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Team

Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammel know how to make a team of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. And not even a global pandemic will stop the duo from having a DCC Summer Training Camp.
“We changed every round and everything we did this audition,” Kelli states in the sneak peek from the first episode of Season 15, below. “The candidates uploaded two videos. One was a personal introduction, and the second was a 60-second video of them dancing to music of their choice. It’s entirely different from our traditional audition at the stadium.”
