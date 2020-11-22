Music

2020 American Music Awards: See Winners in Five Country Categories

"10,000 Hours" Is Named Favorite Country Song of the Year
by 1h ago

The 2020 American Music Awards presented winners in five country music categories on Sunday night (November 22), and Nashville’s newest recipients include Dan + Shay in the Country Song category.

Stay tuned for the are the country music winners:

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”