"10,000 Hours" Is Named Favorite Country Song of the Year

2020 American Music Awards: See Winners in Five Country Categories

The 2020 American Music Awards presented winners in five country music categories on Sunday night (November 22), and Nashville’s newest recipients include Dan + Shay in the Country Song category.

Stay tuned for the are the country music winners:

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

I'll probably go to bed dreaming about that @DanAndShay performance 💕💕 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yxGJq4FmlR — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”