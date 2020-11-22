2020 American Music Awards: See Winners in Five Country Categories

The 2020 American Music Awards presented winners in five country music categories on Sunday night (November 22), and Nashville’s newest recipients include Dan + Shay in the Country Song category.
Stay tuned for the are the country music winners:
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
I'll probably go to bed dreaming about that @DanAndShay performance 💕💕 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yxGJq4FmlR
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
Congrats @DanAndShay and @justinbieber on winning the 🏆 for Favorite Song – Country! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZF3Cj0jQUI
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris — “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”