With Joy and Love, Grace Potter Brings Fans to “Eachother (Together Mix)”

What do you remember most about creating this video?

My favorite moment creating this video was the afternoon and evening I spent watching all the videos the fans submitted. I cried a lot. I laughed a lot. That’s always a good starting point for creating a music video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It completely opened up the meaning of the song for me. We intentionally kept the instructions wide open because everyone experiences music differently, and I didn’t want to over-shape the results. I am SO glad we did it that way because I never could have imagined how creative people could be in the way they share their own personal stories.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We all need community and human connection. When the world gets turned upside down, it becomes all the more important to share care and compassion with the people in our immediate lives. With the collective strength of eachother, we can all move through the changes together.

How did it feel to see the finished version for the first time?

It was so meaningful to see how this song has hit people. Even though this video captures hundreds of different walks of life, there is such an undeniable connection we all share as humans who need one another.