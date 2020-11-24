The Avett Brothers Call for Unity in Folk Classic, “This Land Is Your Land”

With a penchant for artistry and authenticity, the Avett Brothers and director Samuel Bayer present a compelling portrait of patriotism in the beautiful new music video for the folk classic, “This Land Is Your Land.”
Written by Woody Guthrie in 1940, the song’s familiar themes resonate today, particularly when accompanied by Bayer’s beautiful and cinematic footage, which he captured in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and the Navajo Nation, before he arrived in North Carolina to film the brothers.
View the Avett Brothers’ “This Land Is Your Land,” then read our interview with Seth Avett below the player.