What would you say to your loved ones if you had just one more day? Justin Champagne reflects on that question in his new video, “Number to Heaven.”

“The whole video shoot was important to me,” he says, “but the graveyard scene would be the most, visiting my dad’s grave and talking to him.”



Champagne, who grew up in South Louisiana, hopes the video brings closure to those listeners who are missing their late relatives and friends. While he describes the final edit as “just amazing,” he adds that it also made him cry, by bringing back the feelings of writing and recording the song.

“The video brings emotions and reaches so many people, bringing it to life,” he says. “Everyone wishes they had the number to heaven.”