Dan + Shay React to Their Three AMA Wins

"Music Has Such an Incredible Power to Unify Us," They Say

Sunday night (Nov. 22) was a big one for country duo Dan + Shay.

They performed their brand new single “I Should Probably Go To Bed” on the American Music Awards, and they picked up three trophies from the fan-voted show.

Two were for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” and one was for the Favorite Country Duo.

“Wow, this is absolutely incredible,” the duo’s Shay Mooney said when they won Favorite Song – Country. “Thank you guys so much, this is a huge honor. Thank you to our wives, our team, my two little boys. To the Nashville songwriting community, thank you guys so much for inspiring us every single day.

“There are so many great songs written in Nashville every day and we know that. So the fact that you chose our song means the absolute world to us. To country radio, thank you for playing our music.”

Dan Smyers added to that by saying, “This has been the toughest year ever (because) we haven’t been able to be together in person. But I just wanted to say, music has such an incredible power to unify us. Music has power to change lives, to save the world. So to all of our fellow artists and nominees, everybody creating art at home: thank you for doing what you do. And the fans — everybody up there or watching at home — thank you for everything.”

They also tweeted during their red-eye flight back to Nashville after all the good news was starting to sink in.

hi. took the night flight back to nashville after @AMAs to be with our families, but just wanted to say we are so grateful for everything tonight. not sure if anyone is awake rn, but just in case, we love y’all so much. ❤️ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 23, 2020

“10,000 Hours” was written by Smyers, Bieber and Julian Perretta.

See all the AMA country winners here.



