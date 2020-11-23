Kane Brown on the Thanksgivings When He Didn’t Have Enough to Eat

VIDEO
On The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Brown said that that’s the reason why he’s getting involved with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this year. The campaign has been around since 1891, and now the Salvation Army helps feed more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
He is thrilled to be part of the campaign this year, Brown said, because he knows how it feels to be on the other side of the poverty line.
“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. (This) 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps,” he said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”
Brown will perform this Thursday (Nov. 26) afternoon — on Thanksgiving Day — during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington halftime show.
