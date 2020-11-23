Kane Brown on the Thanksgivings When He Didn’t Have Enough to Eat

</noscript> </div>

He is thrilled to be part of the campaign this year, Brown said, because he knows how it feels to be on the other side of the poverty line.

“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. (This) 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps,” he said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”





