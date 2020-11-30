Tim McGraw Takes Midland Back to the Bar Gigs in This ’80s Country Classic

Tim McGraw may be second only to Willie Nelson when it comes to unexpected country collaborations. His newest duet is a cover of the Bellamy Brothers’ 1982 hit, “Redneck Girl,” with his pals (and labelmates) Midland. The track appears as a bonus track on McGraw’s just-released compilation, McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019.

“This has been a long hard year for everyone and we thought a nice reminder of some old songs would bring a smile. Here they are, just like you remembered them,” McGraw wrote in an email to fans. “We also added something new! We recorded a new version of the Bellamy Brothers hit, ’Redneck Girl’ with my buddies Midland. I always loved this song and used to play it in bars when I was first starting out. I hope you like it!”

