From Montana in May to Tennessee in November

Jon Pardi Marries Summer Duncan After May Wedding Was Canceled Due to COVID-19

Montana in May was the original plan. But it’s 2020, so plans don’t always turn out just as you’d planned.

For Jon Pardi and his fiancé Summer Duncan, that meant tying the knot a little differently on Saturday night (Nov. 21).

Their newly rearranged wedding was held at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and here are the details:

It was an indoor/outdoor venue with heaters to keep guests cozy on the crisp autumn night.

Their guests were all tested for Covid-19 prior to arrival.

The tables were spaced with social distancing in mind.

The couple provided sanitation stations and Parditime masks.

Pardi’s dad and tour manager, Trey Wilson, was his groomsman.

Duncan’s two best friends from California and Nashville were her bridesmaids.

The officiant was Pardi’s friend and stylist, John Murphy.

Pardi and Duncan wrote their own vows.

The new Mrs. Jon Pardi told People how hard it was to make the decision to move the wedding. “With so much of our families being in California we had to make the tough decision to downsize (drastically) twice,” she said, “and we ended up with a small group of just our immediate family and closest friends in town. We hope to eventually have a ’wedding tour’ as Jon calls it and celebrate with all our family and friends in California, Nashville and Texas.

“Originally we were getting married in Montana in May, which was going to be unreal. We had an entire lodge rented out for three days for a wedding weekend extravaganza with events daily — a spa, chefs — but then Covid-19 hit, and that all went away.”

Duncan had a friend who was married at the Saddle Woods Farm in 2019, she shared, and she knew that that would make the best alternative to the Montana venue.

“When we walked into their wedding, Jon was like, ’This is the most amazing wedding and venue ever,'” she said. “So when we had to cancel our destination wedding, they were naturally the first venue we called when we knew we had to keep things closer to home.

“There’s never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning we were just happy we got to do it.”