Russell Dickerson & Florida Georgia Line Crack Open a Party Anthem

If anybody in country music has a reason to party, it’s Russell Dickerson. After all, he’s just secured his fourth No. 1 single in a row, set a December 4 release for his second album, and stepped up his collaboration game with “It’s About Time,” a new party anthem duet with Florida Georgia Line.

“When we finished this song I knew there was only one feature to bring in. It’s the Florida Georgia Line energy that only they can bring,” said Dickerson. “And they 100% took this song to a whole new level!”



“We knew we had to be on this song the second RD reached out and we heard it. Not only is he one of our best friends, but we’re huge fans of his music and him as a person. It was only a matter of time until we found the right song to do together and that time has come. Thanks RD!” said Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

Dickerson toured with FGL in 2017 on the band’s Dig Your Roots Tour, just as the newcomer’s career was taking off with the wedding ballad, “Yours.” That paved the way for more success at radio with “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used to Do.” He’ll release the album Southern Symphony on Triple Tigers Records on December 4.