Russell Dickerson & Florida Georgia Line Crack Open a Party Anthem

If anybody in country music has a reason to party, it’s Russell Dickerson. After all, he’s just secured his fourth No. 1 single in a row, set a December 4 release for his second album, and stepped up his collaboration game with “It’s About Time,” a new party anthem duet with Florida Georgia Line.

“When we finished this song I knew there was only one feature to bring in. It’s the Florida Georgia Line energy that only they can bring,” said Dickerson. “And they 100% took this song to a whole new level!”

