Bid on a Double Date with Mr. & Mrs. Jason Aldean in the St. Jude Gifts That Give Auction

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is always one step ahead when it comes to saving lives and fighting to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And now, they are one step ahead when it comes to auctioning off some of the very best experiences with the very best country artists.

This year, their St. Jude Gifts that Give Auction — which will be open through Dec. 3 — is a chance for country fans to do something good for others, while doing something great for themselves. Or for another country fan. No matter who wins these auctions, it will absolutely be a night they’ll never forget.

And the money raised through the auction will support the families of St. Jude patients.

This is just a sample of what you can bid on, and the current top bid.

Double Date with Multi-Platinum Entertainer Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany at E3



The current bid is $5,800.

In a year when we have all missed going out for a fun night with friends, here is your chance for a once-in-a-lifetime double date night. Jason and Brittany Aldean will meet the winner and guest at E3 Chophouse in Nashville for a fabulous ranch-to-restaurant style socially distanced dinner. Enjoy getting to know one of country music’s most fun couples over an incredible meal.

Pre-Show Dinner for Two with Thomas Rhett Backstage Plus Premium Concert Tickets

The current bid is $3,900.

Thomas Rhett (and, subject to availability, his wife Lauren), will host the winner and one guest for a VIP experience backstage at an upcoming 2021 headlining show. The winner and guest will have dinner with Thomas Rhett backstage before the show and will receive premium tickets to watch Thomas Rhett perform. After this amazing night, you can Die a Happy Man (or woman!)

Join Lady A for a Pre-Show Champagne Toast with VIP Concert Tickets

The current bid is $2,900.

When live music returns, you will be seeing Lady A in style. Lady A will invite the winner, plus one guest, to enjoy a pre-show champagne toast backstage, with a photo opportunity for the winner and the band. As a special bonus, the winner and one guest will be invited to watch one song from the side stage, before enjoying the show with two lower level tickets. In addition, the winner will receive a box of Lady A merch. After this experience, you can truly say We Owned the Night.

VIP Experience at Darius Rucker’s Darius & Friends Concert in Nashville

The current bid is $2,900.

Join Darius Rucker and his country superstar friends for his annual Darius and Friends concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Winner will receive two premium tickets to the show, two meet and greets with Darius and an autographed guitar signed by Darius and the other artists at the show. Past year’s performers included Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Charles Kelley of Lady A and many more.

VIP Experience to see Reba with Brooks and Dunn in Las Vegas

The current bid is $1,150.

Take a trip to the city that never sleeps, and enjoy a VIP experience at a Reba and Brooks and Dunn show of your choice. Winner will receive two premium concert tickets along with meet and greets with Brooks and Dunn and Reba.

Place your bids and see the other experiences in the auction here.