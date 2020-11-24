Music Morgan Wallen Reaches No. 1 with “More Than My Hometown” Thanks His Co-Writers for Being "Some Damn Good Friends" by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Just like Morgan Wallen sings in the first verse of “More Than My Hometwon,” the whole town’s rooting for him. It certainly seems like that’s the case now that Wallen has earned his fourth consecutive Billboard No. 1 as his “More Than My Hometown” lands on top on the Country Airplay this week. Even though it took 26 weeks to arrive at its final destination, it is Wallen’s fastest climb to the top. He wrote the song with Hardy, Ernest K. Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak. The song is the first from Wallen’s upcoming Dangerous: The Double Album that will be released right after the first of the year. (Jan. 8 if you are marking your calendar.) “Thank you, country radio, my incredible fans and my relentless team for making this our fourth consecutive No. 1,” Wallen told Billboard Country Update. “Also, thank you to my co-writers for collaborating with me on this song and for just being some damn good friends. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.” Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro