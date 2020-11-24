Morgan Wallen Reaches No. 1 with “More Than My Hometown”

</noscript> </div>

It certainly seems like that’s the case now that Wallen has earned his fourth consecutive Billboard No. 1 as his “More Than My Hometown” lands on top on the Country Airplay this week. Even though it took 26 weeks to arrive at its final destination, it is Wallen’s fastest climb to the top. He wrote the song with Hardy, Ernest K. Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak.

The song is the first from Wallen’s upcoming Dangerous: The Double Album that will be released right after the first of the year. (Jan. 8 if you are marking your calendar.)

“Thank you, country radio, my incredible fans and my relentless team for making this our fourth consecutive No. 1,” Wallen told Billboard Country Update. “Also, thank you to my co-writers for collaborating with me on this song and for just being some damn good friends. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”