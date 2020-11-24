Music WATCH: Tim McGraw Shares a Montage of Home Movies in “Gravy” "Maybe Happiness Is a Choice You Choose" by Alison Bonaguro 53m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Call this an epiphany, but Tim McGraw looks at life the way we should all be looking at life on Thanksgiving. His song “Gravy” — brought to you by the pens of Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin (“The House That Built Me”) and Andy Albert — now has a video to go with it, just in time for the time of year when we’re all counting our blessings. Yes, even this year. It features some classic old home movies of the whole McGraw family. The song is from McGraw’s Here on Earth album released in August. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), McGraw shared the video on social media. “I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life,” he wrote. “The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy.” I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy. Full video out on @YouTube: https://t.co/G3WhcyVzv1#Thanksgiving #Gravy pic.twitter.com/7wgKv5Rali — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 24, 2020 Full lyrics for “Gravy”: Call this an epiphany Seein’ the same things differently Maybe mama’s prayer caught up with me Startin’ to get it now If my window to the world is the evening news Only song I’ll sing is gonna be the blues Maybe happiness is a choice you choose Startin’ to get it now Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer Lights turned on, cable paid If you asked me, I got it made If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife One more day in this crazy life Take a second to stop and smell the daisies Everything else is gravy Got the classics playing on my radio Promises to keep and miles to go Still dreaming of the cherry red GTO Even if I’ll never get it Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer Lights turned on, cable paid If you asked me, I got it made If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife One more day in this crazy life Take a second to stop and smell the daisies Everything else is gravy Starch fresh-pressed Sunday shirt Dinner after church Holdin’ hands and prayers are prayed Hot fried chicken, cold lemonade If I can hug my kids and kiss my wife Live one more day in this crazy life Lay my body down and hold my baby I know the good Lord’ll save me Everything else is gravy Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro