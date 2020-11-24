WATCH: Tim McGraw Shares a Montage of Home Movies in “Gravy”

</noscript> </div>

His song “Gravy” — brought to you by the pens of Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin (“The House That Built Me”) and Andy Albert — now has a video to go with it, just in time for the time of year when we’re all counting our blessings. Yes, even this year. It features some classic old home movies of the whole McGraw family.

The song is from McGraw’s Here on Earth album released in August. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), McGraw shared the video on social media. “I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life,” he wrote. “The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy.”

I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy. Full video out on @YouTube: https://t.co/G3WhcyVzv1#Thanksgiving #Gravy pic.twitter.com/7wgKv5Rali — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 24, 2020

Full lyrics for “Gravy”:

Call this an epiphany

Seein’ the same things differently

Maybe mama’s prayer caught up with me

Startin’ to get it now

If my window to the world is the evening news

Only song I’ll sing is gonna be the blues

Maybe happiness is a choice you choose

Startin’ to get it now

Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires

Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer

Lights turned on, cable paid

If you asked me, I got it made

If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife

One more day in this crazy life

Take a second to stop and smell the daisies

Everything else is gravy

Got the classics playing on my radio

Promises to keep and miles to go

Still dreaming of the cherry red GTO

Even if I’ll never get it

Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires

Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer

Lights turned on, cable paid

If you asked me, I got it made

If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife

One more day in this crazy life

Take a second to stop and smell the daisies

Everything else is gravy

Starch fresh-pressed Sunday shirt

Dinner after church

Holdin’ hands and prayers are prayed

Hot fried chicken, cold lemonade

If I can hug my kids and kiss my wife

Live one more day in this crazy life

Lay my body down and hold my baby

I know the good Lord’ll save me

Everything else is gravy