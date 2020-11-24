Grand Ole Opry member and singer-songwriter Hal Ketchum died on Monday (Nov. 23) due to complications from dementia. He was 67 years old.

His wife Andrea shared the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday morning. “With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace,” she wrote.



She’d shared his diagnosis with his fans back in April, saying, “Because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible. Dementia is an exhausting and confusing illness, and now it’s time for Hal to stay home with loved ones. Hal is otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends.”