Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris Among 2021 Grammy Nominees

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Old Dominion received multiple Grammy nominations in country categories on Tuesday (November 24). In addition, Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, and Little Big Town surfaced in several categories, sharing the ballot with Eric Church, Vince Gill, Mickey Guyton, and many others.

According to The Tennessean, this ballot marks the first time that all of the nominees for Best Country Album were made by women: Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town (band members Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman), and Ashley McBryde.

The 2021 Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will host.

Eric Church, “Stick That In Your Country Song”

Brandy Clark, “Who You Thought I Was”

Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady A, “Ocean”

Little Big Town, “Sugar Coat”

Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (recorded by Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (recorded by Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (recorded by The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (recorded by Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (recorded by Old Dominion)

Ingrid Andress, Lady Like

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is A Record

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Little Big Town, Nightfall

Ashley McBryde, Never Will