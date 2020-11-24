Music With “Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton Makes Grammy History “This nomination is a testament to never give up and live your truth." by Craig Shelburne 5m ago With her song “Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton is the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. She wrote the song with Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill and Emma Davidson-Dillon Guyton. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Guyton is nominated alongside Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Vince Gill, and Miranda Lambert in the category of Best Country Solo Performance. She also participated in the Grammy nominations announcement on Tuesday (November 24), revealing nominees in the Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music and Spoken Word Fields. “I am speechless,” Guyton says. “This nomination is a testament to never give up and live your truth. I can’t think of a better song to make history with than ‘Black Like Me’ and I hope that I can continue to help open doors for other women and people who look like me.” Craig Shelburne