On the Grammy Ballot, Country Music’s Women Make a Mark

by
Craig Shelburne
1h ago
It’s a strong showing for female country artists on the 2021
Grammy Awards ballot. Of the 20 titles receiving nomination, 14 of them have a woman up for the coveted award. And in the Country Album of the Year category, all five projects were made by women.
The 2021 Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
“It’s really recognition, to me, of great songwriting,” says Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy. “These are all artists that put out timeless records and songs. It’s just great music! We have been proud to give these artists a platform for greater exposure, with Next Women of Country and Equal Play. It’s
important for people to hear this music. A Grammy Award nomination is the highest honor.”
Take a look at these 10 talented 2021 Grammy Award nominees.
Ingrid Andress
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Enjoying her first nominations, this gifted Colorado native is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Country Album (
Lady Like) and Best Country Song (“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters)
Brandi Carlile
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
A favorite in roots music and country music alike, she’s up for Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carried Me With You” from
Onward, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters), and Best Country Song (“Crowded Table,” written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (recorded by The Highwomen).
Brandy Clark
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
A compelling songwriter with a voice to match, she’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance (“Who You Thought I Was”) and Best Country Album (
Your Life Is A Record).
Mickey Guyton
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
As the first-ever Black woman to be nominated as a solo artist in a country category, she’s in the running for Best Country Solo Performance (“Black Like Me”).
Natalie Hemby
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
This Nashville songwriter is competing against herself, with two Best Country Song nominations: “Bluebird,” written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert; and “Crowded Table,” written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, and recorded by The Highwomen
Miranda Lambert
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Already a two-time Grammy recipient, she’s back on the ballot for Best Country Solo Performance (“Bluebird”), Best Country Album (
Wildcard), and Best Country Song: (“Bluebird,” written Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert).
Lady A
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
With Hillary Scott as a standout vocalist in this trio, they’re nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Ocean.”
Little Big Town
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Shout out to Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman (and their bandmates!) after their nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Sugar Coat”) and Best Country Album (
Nightfall).
Ashley McBryde
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Nominated for the third year in a row, this powerhouse performer is on the ballot for Best Country Album (
Never Will)
Maren Morris
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
With a huge year at radio, she’ll compete for Best Country Song (“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters).