On the Grammy Ballot, Country Music’s Women Make a Mark

It’s a strong showing for female country artists on the 2021 Grammy Awards ballot. Of the 20 titles receiving nomination, 14 of them have a woman up for the coveted award. And in the Country Album of the Year category, all five projects were made by women.

The 2021 Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

“It’s really recognition, to me, of great songwriting,” says Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy. “These are all artists that put out timeless records and songs. It’s just great music! We have been proud to give these artists a platform for greater exposure, with Next Women of Country and Equal Play. It’s important for people to hear this music. A Grammy Award nomination is the highest honor.”

Take a look at these 10 talented 2021 Grammy Award nominees.

Ingrid Andress