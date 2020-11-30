Bre Kennedy Enters a New Season in “Where Did Summer Go”

Looking out her window during quarantine, Nashville songwriter Bre Kennedy felt moved to write a song that is now her latest single, “Where Did Summer Go.” Naturally, the seasonal reference is literal and metaphorical, as she ponders the transition from one of life’s seasons into the next.
Kennedy moved to Nashville from Los Angeles in 2015 after discovering Music City’s songwriting community and she’s currently working on a new album. Yet, “Where Did Summer Go” stands independently, capturing a moment that many of us experienced in 2020.
View “Where Did Summer Go,” then read our interview below the player.