Bre Kennedy Enters a New Season in “Where Did Summer Go”

This whole video was shot over the course of one day in Nashville. Jason Lee Denton, a dear friend of mine and an incredible cinematographer, had the idea to wake up before the sun came up to capture the first scene with the brisk morning fall weather coming through those fall trees and we would end the shoot as the sun was going down to signify the end of a season. It was a full day of shooting but so worth it.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Jason Lee Denton truly brought the feeling of “Where Did Summer Go” to life with this video. We filmed in an empty skate park, an abandoned water park and an empty field to capture the lonely feeling I had this year while writing the song from the window in my home during quarantine.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that any one who watches this video is able to experience the feeling of reflection. I feel like we’re all learning how to process this year on our own time and I think it’s so important for everyone to have grace and compassion for themselves while going through the healing. I hope this video makes them feel a little less alone during this time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The first time I saw the video all finished I cried… inevitably. 1.) Because it captures everything I felt while writing this song and 2.) Because this was the first piece of art I was able to fully see brought to life and put out in the world after all my plans to tour were canceled.

It felt so beautiful to collaborate and create something with my community again. So thankful for Jason Lee Denton and Victoria Henderson for helping me bring this video to life.