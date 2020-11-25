Morgan Wallen’s New SNL Debut Has Been Announced

Remember back in October when Morgan Wallen was supposed to appear on Saturday Night Live but then couldn’t, because he’d done some things that made him a Covid-19 risk? Well, he learned his lesson , and the show is giving him a chance for a do-over.

Let’s try this again pic.twitter.com/v1CS9c1Kza — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 25, 2020

“Let’s try this again,” Wallen posted on social media on Wednesday (Nov. 25). He will be the musical guest on the Dec. 5 show, hosted by Jason Bateman.

Wallen’s original appearance was scheduled for Oct. 10, but a week before the show, he was spotted in social media videos in Tuscaloosa partying with fans during the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game, with no masks, no social distancing and no safety measures in place.

He’d owned up to the mistake in an Instagram video just days before he was to take the SNL stage.



“This is something I take serious. And I don’t want to miss anything in my heart. I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play,” he’d said. “And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand. I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership of this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team: I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it’s left me with less joy. So I’m gonna go try to work on that. I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could’ve made country music and my fans proud. Lastly, I know that I’m taking some heat — a lot of heat — but I just wanted to let you guys know that your messages of encouragement haven’t gone unnoticed either. It may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I’m gonna go work on me and I appreciate you all respecting that. I love ya.”