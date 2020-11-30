Music

With CMA Country Christmas, the Holiday Season Starts Tonight with Thomas Rhett

by 1h ago

Officially, Christmas is still 26 long days away. But that is not stopping country stars from putting us in the holiday spirit bright and early.

On Monday night (Nov. 30), Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters Willa, Ada and Lennon will be taking on hosting duties of the CMA Country Christmas TV special this year, its 11th year. The show was filmed in Nashville, and will feature the biggest artists in country music singing the Christmas songs that mean the most to them.

Dan + Shay

Kelsea Ballerini

Tim McGraw

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Lady A

Gabby Barrett

Darius Rucker

Lindsey Stirling

And of course, Thomas Rhett and his girls will be having themselves a merry little Christmas all night long.

The special airs on Monday night (Nov. 30) at 8:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro