PHOTOS: See All the Stars Who Have Aligned for CMA Special

Officially, Christmas is still 26 long days away. But that is not stopping country stars from putting us in the holiday spirit bright and early.

On Monday night (Nov. 30), Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters Willa, Ada and Lennon will be taking on hosting duties of the CMA Country Christmas TV special this year, its 11th year. The show was filmed in Nashville, and will feature the biggest artists in country music singing the Christmas songs that mean the most to them.

Dan + Shay



Kelsea Ballerini



Tim McGraw



Florida Georgia Line



Little Big Town



Lady A



Gabby Barrett



Darius Rucker



Lindsey Stirling



And of course, Thomas Rhett and his girls will be having themselves a merry little Christmas all night long.

The special airs on Monday night (Nov. 30) at 8:00 p.m. CT on ABC.