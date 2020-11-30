HARDY Hits No. 1 With Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson and “One Beer”

</noscript> </div>

On social media, HARDY posted, “Thank you so much to Big Loud for taking this one to the top. Thank you Jake Mitchell and Hillary Lindsey for writing this with me. Thank you Devin Dawson and Lauren Alaina for taking a chance and singing this song with me and a BIG thank you to Country Radio for going all the way with this one. I love you guys. Onward and upward.”



Lauren Alaina added, “You know what’s better than one beer? A NUMBER ONE beer. I officially have my third number one song in country music. I am so excited I can hardly stand it. This number one is extra special because it is HARDY and Devin Dawson’s first number one. Cheers y’all.”

Alaina’s past No. 1 hits include 2016’s “Road Less Traveled” and 2017’s “What Ifs” with Kane Brown.



Devin Dawson rose to No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his 2016 single, “All of Me.” Posting about his first No. 1, Dawson wrote, “We have a big ass reason to crack a smile and a cold one today … ONE BEER is #1 @ Country Radio … This song has been a hell of a bright spot in a weird f*ckin year & I couldn’t be more proud of @hardy & @laurenalaina and all our teams for helping this song reach its full potential. Thank you Country Radio !! CHEERS !!!”