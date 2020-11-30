Music

HARDY Hits No. 1 With Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson and “One Beer”

HARDY co-wrote the hit song with Hillary Lindsey and Jake Mitchell.
by 30m ago

HARDY may be trading his pint class for a Champagne flute as the Big Loud recording artist reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “One Beer.” He wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey and Jake Mitchell.

Featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson on guest vocals, the nostalgic track appears on his album Hixtape, Vol. 1 and rises to the top of the radio chart in its 43rd week.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.