In His First Holiday Track, Jimmie Allen Delivers a Shooby Dooby Christmas

“I am a huge fan of Louis York and The Shindellas. I love what they have to say musically,” Allen said upon the single’s release. “And I am a big, big fan of Christmas — so being on this song with them is super special and fun.”

Although it sounds like it’s a lost treasure from the ’50s, this especially festive song originally appeared on Louis York’s 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III, with The Shindellas on that version, too. It’s written by Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly.

“We look forward to this time of year to share our favorite Christmas song with the world. This year is extra special because we get to do it with our good friend Jimmie Allen,” York says. “After such a crazy year, it’s important to celebrate and find joy however we can. The magic between Jimmie, The Shindellas, and us is just what the world needs. We hope that this Christmas jam will make you dance!”

“Adding Jimmie’s flair to this modern Christmas classic is like putting the star on top of the Christmas tree,” The Shindellas stated. “This song is guaranteed to get you out of your seat and on your feet for a good ole time!”