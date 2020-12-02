Music

In His First Holiday Track, Jimmie Allen Delivers a Shooby Dooby Christmas

He joins Louis York and The Shindellas to update "What Does Christmas Mean"
There’s a whole lot of musical inspiration wrapped up in “What Does Christmas Mean,” a new holiday track from Jimmie Allen and Louis York, featuring The Shindellas. The doo-wop influence is front and center, but there’s a dash of soul, jazz, R&B, and pop, too.

